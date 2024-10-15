WCJ invites media colleagues to apply for access to the 2024 African Investigative Journalism Conference

PRESS RELEASE

The annual African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC), an initiative of the Wits Centre for Journalism (WCJ) and the largest gathering of African investigative journalists on the continent, returns for its 20th edition in 2024.

DATE: 30 OCTOBER TO 1 NOVEMBER 2024

VENUE: THE SCIENCE STADIUM, WEST CAMPUS, WITS UNIVERSITY

The WCJ invites interested members of the media to apply for media access to the conference, which brings together the finest in investigative journalists, data scholars and trainers from across Africa.

Successful applicants will receive complimentary access to the three-day conference. Access to the 2024 African Investigative Journalist of the Year Award, supported by Absa, and the Carlos Cardoso memorial lecture, sponsored by the Committee to Protect Journalists, is also included. This year’s keynote speaker for the memorial lecture is an internationally recognised journalist who cannot be named for safety reasons.

Journalists seeking accreditation must commit to producing at least one story based on the conference programme. Space is limited.

Fill in this form to apply.

This year’s programme showcases a rich and diverse range of topics and stories from across the continent and beyond, including navigating AI challenges and opportunities in the global South, the intersection of health and climate reporting, the challenges of undercover investigations and working with whistleblowers, fact checking and disinformation, and the use of new technologies like drones to further investigations.

The prestigious speaker lineup features co-founder of Africa Uncensored John-Allan Namu, founder, head of the Al Jazeera Investigative Unit Phil Rees, renowned Ghanaian undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and chairperson of the International Press Institute Khadija Patel and many others.

This year’s sponsors and partners of the AIJC include:

International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM)

Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN)

Absa

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Open Society Foundations

SKUP Norway

CHARM Africa

Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS)

Deutsche Welle (DW)

Code for Africa

ClimateXchange

CFI Développement Médias

#AIJC2024 will be held at Wits University from 30 October to 1 November, providing a vibrant space for journalists from across Africa, the global South and the rest of the world to network, share ideas and stories, celebrate excellent, groundbreaking work, and learn from one another through a series of lectures, workshops, masterclasses and seminars.

Contact:

Mr Stuart Dickinson

011 717 4681

stuart.dickinson@wits.ac.za