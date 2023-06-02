WCJ Webinar: Climate change journalism in South Africa

Lecturer and coordinator of the mid-career master’s programme at the Wits Centre for Journalism, Dr Enoch Sithole, recently released a research report titled Climate Change Journalism in South Africa: noticeable improvements, less than adequate. Dr Sithole investigated climate change journalism and overall communication of the climate crisis by key stakeholders (policymakers, scientists, NGOs, the private sector and the media) in 2021-2022, and made a number of recommendations on how this could be improved.

In this #WCJWebinar, he is joined by award-winning environmental journalist and editorial director at The Continent, Sipho Kings, to unpack these findings and discuss the next steps needed to improve climate reporting in South Africa.

Download the full report here.

Watch the full webinar here: