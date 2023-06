WCJ Webinar – Exploring AI in Journalism

Jamlab Africa coordinator Lindokuhle Nzuza spoke to Tshepo Tshabalala, manager of Journalism AI at Polis, the journalism think-tank at the London School of Economics, to understand the impact AI has on the journalism profession. How can newsrooms incorporate AI into their daily workload? What are the ethical implications that need to be considered?

Watch the full webinar below: