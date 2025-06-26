WCJ Webinar: Reimagining Financial Journalism in the Age of AI

Guest speakers Ryk van Niekerk (editor of Moneyweb) and Rob Rose (editor and co-founder of Currency) join WCJ lecturer Gillian Jones for part one of a two-part Wits Centre for Journalism webinar series exploring how we should redefine and re-educate financial journalists for an AI-augmented future.

As artificial intelligence increasingly handles the computational and analytical tasks traditionally performed by financial journalists, what becomes the core purpose of financial journalism? How can journalists best utilise AI technology without compromising basic journalistic standards? Ryk and Rob give their perspectives, and talk about how they have made use of AI in their newsrooms.

Watch the full webinar below: