WCJ Webinar: Sound Evidence with Earshot’s Dr Lawrence Abu Hamdan

Following on from a successful 20th African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC), the Wits Centre for Journalism is hosting a series of webinars in collaboration with the International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM), a conference partner, aimed at giving journalists across Africa the necessary tools to elevate their investigative work and hold power to account.

In the first of these webinars, the Centre welcomes Dr Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Founder of and Director of Investigations at Earshot, the world’s first not-for-profit organisation producing audio investigations for human rights and environmental advocacy, in conversation with AIJC convenor Beauregard Tromp, exploring how journalists can use technologies and techniques within forensic audio analysis to enhance their investigations. Journalist-in-Residence at IFPIM, Khadija Patel, gave the opening remarks.

Watch the full webinar below.