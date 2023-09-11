WCJ Webinar – The price of justice: examining state spending on courts, policing and prisons

Over the current Medium Term Expenditure Framework period, justice cluster ministries are allocated nearly R150-billion each financial year. Over R100-billion is spent on policing, more than R25.5 billion on correctional services, and R23 billion on our courts and legal services.

The Wits Justice Project has prepared an updated budget toolkit that looks at each justice ministry’s medium-term budget and programmes, so that we can better understand where this money is being spent, and if it is being allocated to the right initiatives.

To discuss the budgets, academic, accountant and activist Khaya Sithole hosted an engaging discussion with members of parliament Glynnis Breytenbach (DA) and Xola Nqola (ANC), as well as the head of the Wits Justice Project, Dr Nechama Brodie.

Watch the full webinar below: