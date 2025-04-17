WCJ welcomes Dr Thandi Bombi to the academic team

The Wits Centre for Journalism is pleased to welcome Dr Thandi Bombi, who joins the academic team as a lecturer in Journalism and Media Studies.

Bombi, who completed her master’s and PhD research through Rhodes University, joins Wits through the Department of Higher Education and Training’s (DHET) New Generation of Academics Programme (NGap).

Bombi says she has always been attracted to educational approaches where teachers and students are co-learners in the classroom.

“I am interested in creating a learning environment that we all can contribute to, and I aim to provide a space for the voices of the students I engage with. I believe education can change lives and I want to teach from that perspective. The material, for me, is made engaging when it is relevant to the lives and realities of the students,” she says.

Bombi completed her PhD research in 2025, which focused on developing strategies that use communication for development to combat gender-based violence in a Southern African context.

She has worked as a lecturer and researcher at various journalism and media studies departments around the country and looks forward to bringing her infectious curiosity and passion for education to students at the Centre.

“The interesting and diverse work done by the Wits Centre for Journalism is the main reason I have always wanted to be part of the team,” says Bombi. “I have always been interested in academic engagement that is in touch with the ‘real’ world and academic practice that is applicable and useful for day-to-day scenarios. I feel the Centre does this really well. I am attracted to this space because I believe I can learn a great deal while also contributing to it.”

Dr Dinesh Balliah, director of the WCJ, welcomed Dr Thandi’s appointment as a step into the future for the Centre.

“Dr Bombi’s work in listening and storytelling with a focus on African women represents the immediate future of the Centre which is intentionally shifting its focus to local communities and their stories. We are thrilled to have her join the team!”

Dr Bombi’s published works include: