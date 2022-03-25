Webinar: Disrupted media – Disrupted Academy: Rethinking African J-schools

The business crisis facing journalism across the world has profound implications for journalism education, particularly in Africa. Journalism schools train young people for careers as full-time professionals – but is this still valid amid a shrinking job market? Or are there other ways of thinking about journalism that suggest new possible student groups and require the curriculum to be rethought.

Join the Wits Centre for Journalism and the Shorenstein Center as we discuss 2021 Joan Shorenstein Fellow, Franz Krüger’s new paper for the Shorenstein Center on Disrupted media – Disrupted Academy: Rethinking African J-schools, with:

Professor Franz Krüger, Fall 2021 Joan Shorenstein Fellow,

Dr Emily Maractho, Director of the Africa Policy Centre at the Ugandan Christian University and,

Professor Anthea Garman, Head of the School of Journalism & Media Studies at Rhodes University

Facilitated by Professor Thomas Patterson, Bradlee Professor of Government and the Press at the Shorenstein Center, Harvard Kennedy School,

This event is co-sponsored by the Wits Centre for Journalism at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, where Franz Krüger is an Adjunct Professor.

The virtual event will be taking place on Tuesday, 29 March, 9:30 am – 10:30 am ET | 15:30 – 16:30 SAST.

Register here to join.