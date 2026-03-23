Webinar launch – Breaking Barriers: A Study of People With Disabilities in the South African Media Industry

In a population of more than 56 million, 3.3 million people in South Africa identify as disabled or as living with a disability. On an individual level, the disabilities within this community fall across a spectrum which is as complex as the lives of everyone.

Despite continued efforts by the South African government to address the needs of this community through progressive policy interventions, and improvements in accessibility in public and private spaces, research about the experiences of this minority community remains limited.

By intentionally focusing on this relatively small group of disabled media professionals in South Africa, this study, co-authored by WCJ Director Dr Dinesh Balliah and journalist Palesa Deejay Manaleng, centres the voices of those with firsthand experience in the media industry.

Using qualitative, semi-structured interviews the study reflects on the responses of 12 media professionals, situating their experiences within the broader context of policies and processes meant to facilitate accessibility and the development of people within the community.

In this launch webinar, Balliah and Manaleng are joined by language and literacy practitioner Jackie Mondi to discuss the report and its findings.

Download the report here.

Watch the full webinar below.