Webinar: psychological first aid for first responders

In one of the first integrated workshops of its kind, the Wits Centre for Journalism (WCJ) recently hosted a training session for journalists, justice officials and emergency workers from across Gauteng, looking to impart skills that can help first responders improve mental resilience during and in the wake of traumatic incidents. To lead the discussion and training, the WCJ welcomed trauma expert Professor Elana Newman, a Professor of Psychology at the University of Tulsa and Research Director at the Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma (Columbia University).

Following the event, Prof Newman joined WCJ lecturer Dr Nechama Brodie for a follow-up discussion looking at psychological first aid for first responders in detail. In this webinar, she gives a variety of useful tips on how one can improve psychological first aid and mental resilience when faced with traumatic incidents.

Watch the full webinar below: