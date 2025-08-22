Webinar Recording: Responsible Reporting on Whistleblowing

The Wits Centre for Journalism (WCJ) held a special online session discussing ethical and responsible practices when reporting on whistleblowers. This webinar is based on the recently published WCJ handbook on Responsible Reporting on Whistleblowing, and was hosted by award-winning journalist and author Mandy Wiener and WCJ lecturer and author Dr Nechama Brodie, who co-wrote the guide.

Mandy and Nechama were joined by guest experts and speakers including award-winning journalist Jeff Wicks, attorney Charl du Plessis, and economic and organised crime researcher Dr Ugljesa Radulovic (University of Johannesburg), who shared valuable insights into the topic.

This is an essential webinar for journalists, editors and news workers, focused not only on best-practices for protecting potential whistleblowers and confidential sources, but also emphasising the importance of ethical, accountable, and transparent media practices when working on these kinds of investigations.

View the full webinar below.

📕 Download the handbook here.