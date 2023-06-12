Webinar Workshop – DNA Profiling for Journalists in Africa

The Wits Centre for Journalism and Wits Justice Project, together with the International Committee of the Red Cross, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and DNA for Africa, hosted an online workshop about forensic DNA in Africa, how the science works, and how DNA profiling and DNA databases can be used to aid humanitarian efforts and criminal justice investigations.

This workshop was created for journalists and communicators who want to know more about forensic science practices on the African continent. During the session, hosted by journalist, author and WCJ lecturer Dr Nechama Brodie, panelists discussed DNA profiling and human identification as part of a crime scene investigation, in mortuaries, and during conflict and mass disaster situations, as well as the applications and limitations of DNA technology, and how it is currently being used in forensic practice in Africa.

Watch the full webinar below.