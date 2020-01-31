WhatsNews seeks Junior multimedia journalist

WhatsNews is a digital media start-up that creates accessible news via video, interactive text and audio, which is then distributed through messaging services like WhatsApp. Its two products are explain.co.za, which explains complex items in simple-to-understand terms, and a weekly summary of news for busy people. It was founded by Verashni Pillay, previously editor-in-chief of the Mail & Guardian and HuffPost SA.
WhatsNews is now looking for a junior multimedia journalist to join the start-up, on a one-year contract. The position pays R10 000-00 a month CTC, and provides all necessary equipment including a laptop.
Logistics:
The hours are: Sunday – Thursday, 10am – 6pm. Overtime will be required on occasion. Travel will be minimal. The position will be based at an office in Johannesburg – no remote working.
The position is open to anyone regardless of age, race, gender or nationality – as long as you have the requisite legal papers to work in South Africa.
The candidate will report to WhatsNews founder, Verashni Pillay. There is a strong possibility of contract renewal and an increase upon contract renewal.
Starting date: As soon as possible, but we are also willing to wait for the right candidate.
What we’re looking for:
The ideal candidate will be a journalist first and foremost, or have a journalist bent in their understanding of the world. We are open to a recent graduate or – preferably – someone with some reporting/researching experience under their belt.
The candidate will be expected to have a love for the visual and audio medium with sufficient skills to cut and mix audio, plus shoot, edit and create basic videos. Most importantly they must have a hunger to push themselves to learn more, and innovate within the visual and podcast space. This includes self-teaching and acquiring new skills as required, such as graphics.
You should be a fairly energetic individual with a passion for pushing boundaries, experimenting and giving every task your all.
Responsibilities:
- Research and daily monitoring of news developments
- Shooting and editing two-three videos a week, from 5 – 10 minutes each.
- Producing one podcast a week
- Assisting with script development where needed
- Updating the various digital platforms with content and promoting it on the relevant social media platforms
Qualifications and skills:
- A love for current affairs and South Africa – important!
- A passion for consuming news, particularly written news. Must have a daily habit of reading mainstream news publications and staying up to date with current affairs
- Reasonably good writing skills
- Confidence using digital media, including social media.
- Adept at working in Adobe Premiere Pro
- Adept at working in any recommended sound programme to cut and stitch together audio
- Demonstrated research skills
- Bonus, but not a must-have:
- Reporting experience
- Some familiarity with basic graphic design on Canva or similar
- WordPress skills will be taught but again, a bonus if you already are familiar with it
- Degree or diploma, preferably in video production. This can be waived if there is sufficient experience/self-teaching to demonstrate your skills
Send your CV and motivation to whatsnewssa@gmail.com. Please be sure to read the above advert thoroughly before applying.
Closing date: 14 February 2020