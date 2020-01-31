WhatsNews seeks Junior multimedia journalist

WhatsNews is a digital media start-up that creates accessible news via video, interactive text and audio, which is then distributed through messaging services like WhatsApp. Its two products are explain.co.za, which explains complex items in simple-to-understand terms, and a weekly summary of news for busy people. It was founded by Verashni Pillay, previously editor-in-chief of the Mail & Guardian and HuffPost SA.

WhatsNews is now looking for a junior multimedia journalist to join the start-up, on a one-year contract. The position pays R10 000-00 a month CTC, and provides all necessary equipment including a laptop.

Logistics:

The hours are: Sunday – Thursday, 10am – 6pm. Overtime will be required on occasion. Travel will be minimal. The position will be based at an office in Johannesburg – no remote working.

The position is open to anyone regardless of age, race, gender or nationality – as long as you have the requisite legal papers to work in South Africa. 

The candidate will report to WhatsNews founder, Verashni Pillay. There is a strong possibility of contract renewal and an increase upon contract renewal.

Starting date: As soon as possible, but we are also willing to wait for the right candidate.

What we’re looking for: 

The ideal candidate will be a journalist first and foremost, or have a journalist bent in their understanding of the world. We are open to a recent graduate or – preferably – someone with some reporting/researching experience under their belt.

The candidate will be expected to have a love for the visual and audio medium with sufficient skills to cut and mix audio, plus shoot, edit and create basic videos. Most importantly they must have a hunger to push themselves to learn more, and innovate within the visual and podcast space. This includes self-teaching and acquiring new skills as required, such as graphics.

You should be a fairly energetic individual with a passion for pushing boundaries, experimenting and giving every task your all.

Responsibilities:

  • Research and daily monitoring of news developments
  • Shooting and editing two-three videos a week, from 5 – 10 minutes each.
  • Producing one podcast a week
  • Assisting with script development where needed
  • Updating the various digital platforms with content and promoting it on the relevant social media platforms

Qualifications and skills:

  • A love for current affairs and South Africa – important!
  • A passion for consuming news, particularly written news. Must have a daily habit of reading mainstream news publications and staying up to date with current affairs
  • Reasonably good writing skills
  • Confidence using digital media, including social media.
  • Adept at working in Adobe Premiere Pro
  • Adept at working in any recommended sound programme to cut and stitch together audio
  • Demonstrated research skills
  • Bonus, but not a must-have:
    • Reporting experience
    • Some familiarity with basic graphic design on Canva or similar
    • WordPress skills will be taught but again, a bonus if you already are familiar with it
    • Degree or diploma, preferably in video production. This can be waived if there is sufficient experience/self-teaching to demonstrate your skills

Send your CV and motivation to whatsnewssa@gmail.com. Please be sure to read the above advert thoroughly before applying. 

Closing date: 14 February 2020