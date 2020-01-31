WhatsNews seeks Junior multimedia journalist

WhatsNews is a digital media start-up that creates accessible news via video, interactive text and audio, which is then distributed through messaging services like WhatsApp. Its two products are explain.co.za, which explains complex items in simple-to-understand terms, and a weekly summary of news for busy people. It was founded by Verashni Pillay, previously editor-in-chief of the Mail & Guardian and HuffPost SA.

WhatsNews is now looking for a junior multimedia journalist to join the start-up, on a one-year contract. The position pays R10 000-00 a month CTC, and provides all necessary equipment including a laptop.

Logistics:

The hours are: Sunday – Thursday, 10am – 6pm. Overtime will be required on occasion. Travel will be minimal. The position will be based at an office in Johannesburg – no remote working.

The position is open to anyone regardless of age, race, gender or nationality – as long as you have the requisite legal papers to work in South Africa.

The candidate will report to WhatsNews founder, Verashni Pillay. There is a strong possibility of contract renewal and an increase upon contract renewal.

Starting date: As soon as possible, but we are also willing to wait for the right candidate.

What we’re looking for:

The ideal candidate will be a journalist first and foremost, or have a journalist bent in their understanding of the world. We are open to a recent graduate or – preferably – someone with some reporting/researching experience under their belt.

The candidate will be expected to have a love for the visual and audio medium with sufficient skills to cut and mix audio, plus shoot, edit and create basic videos. Most importantly they must have a hunger to push themselves to learn more, and innovate within the visual and podcast space. This includes self-teaching and acquiring new skills as required, such as graphics.

You should be a fairly energetic individual with a passion for pushing boundaries, experimenting and giving every task your all.

Responsibilities:

Research and daily monitoring of news developments

Shooting and editing two-three videos a week, from 5 – 10 minutes each.

Producing one podcast a week

Assisting with script development where needed

Updating the various digital platforms with content and promoting it on the relevant social media platforms

Qualifications and skills:

A love for current affairs and South Africa – important!

A passion for consuming news, particularly written news. Must have a daily habit of reading mainstream news publications and staying up to date with current affairs

Reasonably good writing skills

Confidence using digital media, including social media.

Adept at working in Adobe Premiere Pro

Adept at working in any recommended sound programme to cut and stitch together audio

Demonstrated research skills

Bonus, but not a must-have: Reporting experience Some familiarity with basic graphic design on Canva or similar WordPress skills will be taught but again, a bonus if you already are familiar with it Degree or diploma, preferably in video production. This can be waived if there is sufficient experience/self-teaching to demonstrate your skills



Send your CV and motivation to whatsnewssa@gmail.com. Please be sure to read the above advert thoroughly before applying.

Closing date: 14 February 2020