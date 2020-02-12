Will you be the next Lorenzo Natali Media Prize winner?

The Lorenzo Natali Media Prize 2020 is now open for applications.

The #NataliPrize recognises and celebrates excellence in reporting on sustainable development issues. Created by the European Commission, the Prize gives a voice to those whose vital message is often overlooked or ignored.

In addition to the prestige of receiving the award, each winner will also receive €10,000 and be invited to the Award Ceremony in Brussels in June.

Applications are open until 15 March 2020 23:59 CET. Terms and conditions apply.

Journalists covering development can apply from today for the European Commission’s Lorenzo Natali Media Prize until 15th March. The Prize rewards journalists from around the globe for their online, print or audio-visual reporting of stories of human achievements and perseverance around sustainable development issues. Their stories bring injustices to light and compel us to act.

To mark the launch, Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen said, “Every year, the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize recognises journalists’ contribution to building more sustainable, fair and prosperous societies and speaking truth to power. Their human stories help to shed light and search solutions to poverty, inequalities and injustices. I would like to warmly encourage journalists covering sustainable development stories worldwide to apply and join the global community of winners, jury members and partners of the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize.”

The overarching theme of the Lorenzo Natali Media Prize is journalism for sustainable development. Entries for this year’s competition should relate to international partnership issues such as, but not limited to, fighting poverty and inequalities, human rights, democracy, youth, gender equality, environment and climate change, health, technology and digitalisation.

Who can apply?

Journalists are encouraged to send in entries for one of three categories.

Grand Prize: for reporting published by a media outlet based in one of the European Union’s partner countries.

Europe Prize: for reporting published by a media outlet based in the European Union.

Best Emerging Journalist Prize: for reporting by journalists under the age of 30, published in a media outlet based in the European Union or in one of its partner countries.

For the 2020 Lorenzo Natali Media Prize, entries published in a UK-based outlet are eligible if published between 10 March 2019 and 31 January 2020. Detailed information on the terms and conditions is available here.

Find out more at ec.europa.eu/international-partnerships/lnp