Wits Centre for Journalism and Global Investigative Journalism Network sign Memorandum of Understanding

The Wits Centre for Journalism (WCJ) and Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) are delighted to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, amplifying a common goal in working to strengthen investigative journalism in Africa.

“The WCJ is a member of the Global Investigative Journalism Network, one of only a handful on the African continent,” says WCJ Director, Dr Dinesh Balliah. “We are proud to be associated with this global leader in investigative journalism, and through this MOU, we look forward to closer engagement with the network and its people. The WCJ hopes to make a significant African-led impression on the international landscape of investigative journalism and this MOU is a strong start in that mission.”

Executive Director of GIJN, Emilia Díaz-Struck, says the MOU will help the organisation to continue working closely with the African journalism community to support and strengthen investigative journalism on the continent.

“We are honoured to have the Wits Centre for Journalism as one of our member organisations. This MOU will contribute to advancing the work we do with our regional editors to expand connections between colleagues from Africa and other regions in our network,” she says.

“GIJN aims to continue linking together the world’s most enterprising journalists, giving them the tools, technology, and training to go after abuses of power and lack of accountability. We look forward to our collaboration with the Wits Centre for Journalism.”

The WCJ, formerly Wits Journalism, is one of the leading journalism and media training institutions in Africa, with a history spanning more than two decades. Situated within the School of Literature, Language and Media at Wits University in Johannesburg, the WCJ has become a leading provider of quality post-graduate teaching, thought leadership and practical engagement within the changing world of journalism, research and training.

The Global Investigative Journalism Network serves as the international hub for the world’s investigative reporters. Its core mission is to support and strengthen investigative journalism around the world – with special attention to those from repressive regimes and marginalised communities. At the heart of GIJN is an international association of nonprofit journalism organisations. From its founding in 2003, GIJN has grown to include 250 member groups in 91 countries.