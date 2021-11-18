Wits Centre for Journalism seeks a director

|Department Description
|Wits Journalism has established itself as a leader in professionally-orientated journalism teaching, research and public engagement, with activities that include post-graduate teaching for both aspirant and working journalists; research; hosting conferences, grant and award schemes; support for investigative, community and other journalism as well as media innovators. Programmes include the Wits Justice Project, the Africa-China Reporting Project; the Wits Radio Academy; the Citizen Justice Network and Jamlab. The centre’s vision for further growth includes plans to grow
• academic research,
• its footprint on the rest of the continent and
• a focus on digital media and innovation
|Brief Description
|The newly established Wits Centre for Journalism is looking to appoint a Director to take overall responsibility for implementing its strategy and vision. This means taking responsibility for building the centre’s academic project, as well as overseeing the programme and administrative work to ensure the continued relevance and leadership of the centre, previously the Department of Journalism, in the fast-changing media and journalism environment. The director answers to the Head of the School of Literature, Language and Media. We are looking for an individual with both academic and professional stature who is able to share and develop the vision for the centre and lead a diverse, active team. The appointment will be for an initial 5-year period that may be renewed.
The director will:
Requirements:
Enquiries Only: Professor Dan Ojwang (e-mail: Dan.Ojwang@wits.ac.za).
|How To Apply
|Submit a letter of motivation, a detailed CV and the names and contact details of three referees (including e-mail addresses). Applicants must clearly specify on the application form at what level they wish to be appointed.
Internal employees are invited to apply directly on Oracle by following the path: iWits Self Service application Apply for a job
External applicants are invited to apply by registering a profile on the Wits ‘irecruitment’ platform located at https://irec.wits.ac.za and submitting the application.
*The University is committed to employment equity. Preference may be given to appointable applicants from the under-represented designated groups in terms of the relevant employment equity plans and policies of the University. Designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998, as amended, means black people, women and people with disabilities.
WITS Employment Equity Policy: https://www.wits.ac.za/media/wits-university/footer/about-wits/transformation-office/documents/Policy%20-%20Employment%20Equity.pdf
Closing Date: 10 January 2022
Please note that only applications via the website will be considered for shortlisting.