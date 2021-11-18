Wits Centre for Journalism seeks a director

The newly established Wits Centre for Journalism is looking to appoint a Director to take overall responsibility for implementing its strategy and vision. This means taking responsibility for building the centre’s academic project, as well as overseeing the programme and administrative work to ensure the continued relevance and leadership of the centre, previously the Department of Journalism, in the fast-changing media and journalism environment. The director answers to the Head of the School of Literature, Language and Media. We are looking for an individual with both academic and professional stature who is able to share and develop the vision for the centre and lead a diverse, active team. The appointment will be for an initial 5-year period that may be renewed. The director will:

• Develop and implement the Wits Centre for Journalism’s strategic vision, ensuring it is innovative and responsive to a rapidly evolving academic and professional environment;

• Lead the academic project, overseeing the centre’s teaching offerings and research activities;

• Guide the development of the centre’s programmatic work, working with the Head of Programmes;

• Engage in teaching, research and advocacy in the field of journalism;

• Represent the centre in a range of public and other contexts and maintain sound relationships with a range of stakeholders;

• Lead and direct fundraising efforts and ensure good donor relationships;

• Provide financial oversight, working with university structures to ensure sound practices, accountability and compliance with university policy, working with the Head of Operations;

• Manage the centre’s staff, both full-time and part-time, working with the Head of Operations and section co-ordinators. Requirements:

• S/he must show a track record of leadership and innovation and the ability to develop and implement the centre’s vision;

• Applicants should hold either a PhD, with a record of peer-reviewed research work commensurate with the seniority of the position (preferred) or demonstrate a substantial record of professional outputs and achievement. The formal academic rank for the individual who is eventually selected for the position shall be determined by the university in accordance with its rules and policies;

• A strong professional profile and significant experience in media, including at least 5 years in journalism and experience at senior levels;

• The successful applicant will have an excellent understanding of the unfolding media and journalism environment;

• Applicants should have teaching experience;

• S/he must have managerial competence. Experience in raising funds and managing donor relationships, the ability to represent the centre in multiple forums and experience in developing networks, collaborations and partnerships;

• Flexibility, adaptability, people skills, organised, attention to detail, enthusiasm, ability to innovate. Enquiries Only : Professor Dan Ojwang (e-mail: Dan.Ojwang@wits.ac.za).