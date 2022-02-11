Wits Centre for Journalism seeks Financial Journalism Lecturer
by Staff Reporter | Feb 11, 2022 |
|Job Title
|Lecturer (1-year renewable contract)
|Location
|Braamfontein, ZA
|Organization Name
|Financial Journalism – Wits Centre for Journalism – School of Literature, Languages & Media
|Brief Description
|The Wits Centre for Journalism is looking to appoint a Financial Journalism lecturer. The 100% appointment will be made on the basis of a one-year renewable contract.
Responsibilities:
1. Teach courses in financial journalism to career-entry, mid-career and other student groups, and using a number of different platforms
2. Supervise research projects in the field of financial journalism, both in long-form journalism and in academic research genres.
3. Develop new offerings and courses.
4. Donor liaisonRequirements:
1. Extensive experience in financial journalism (at least 5 years, preferably including at senior levels)
2. A Masters degree in a relevant field or equivalent professional experience is required.
3. Teaching and mentoring experience
4. An understanding of the changing media environment, in touch with developments in the media
Enquiries Only: Dr Dinesh Balliah, Acting Director, dinesh.balliah@wits.ac.za
|To apply, submit a letter of motivation – clearly indicating which position you are applying for, a detailed CV and the names and contact details of three referees (incl. e-mail addresses).
Internal employees are invited to apply directly on Oracle by following the path: iWits /Self Service application/”Apply for a job”
External applicants are invited to apply, by registering a profile on the Wits i-recruitment platform located at https://irec.wits.ac.za and submitting your application.
*The University is committed to employment equity. Preference may be given to appointable applicants from the under-represented designated groups in terms of the relevant employment equity plans and policies of the University. Designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998, as amended, means black people, women and people with disabilities.
WITS Employment Equity Policy: https://www.wits.ac.za/media/wits-university/footer/about-wits/transformation-office/documents/Policy%20-%20Employment%20Equity.pdf
Closing Date: 4th March 2022
Please note that only applications via the website will be considered for shortlisting.
The University reserves the right to verify all information provided by candidates and to verify credit standing.
Please note that correspondence will only be entered into with short-listed candidates