Wits Journalism and E-jicom host Africa-China relations workshop

Journalists from Senegal, Mali, Togo, DR Congo, Cameroon, Guinea-Conakry and Cote d’Ivoire joined an Africa-China workshop hosted by the Wits Centre for Journalism in Dakar, Senegal on 24-26 March.

The workshop, Media and Africa–China Relations in a Shifting World Order, was facilitated by E-jicom (Ecole Supérieure de Journalisme des Métiers de l’Internet et de la Communication) and convened to explore ways to understand, analyse and tell the story of Africa’s political and economic interactions with China.

In his opening remarks, E-jicom director Hamadou Tidiane Sy emphasised the need to produce useful and relevant information for Africa’s people by avoiding the “trap of simplistic narratives” through understanding power dynamics, identifying interests, and providing context.

The workshop was supported by the Wits Centre for Journalism’s Africa-China Reporting Project which aims to improve the quality of media coverage on a subject that is both strategic and complex.