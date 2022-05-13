Wits Journalism joins Sustainable Journalism Partnership Conference

Wits Journalism is proud to be part of the Sustainable Journalism Partnership – a global forum for journalists, media and sustainability researchers and entrepreneurs. It will be launched in Stockholm next month.

Why do we need a sustainable journalism partnership?

We need to change our mindsets – journalists, media managers, media developers, media owners, media researchers and human rights activists. Because if we don’t take sustainability into consideration in the production and publishing of journalism, there will be no democracy to defend. In setting up a global partnership for journalists, media- and sustainability researchers and entrepreneurs we are creating a forum for developing knowledge and practice, based on the relation between journalism and environmental, social and economic sustainability.

What is a Sustainable Journalism Partnership – and why do we need you to be part of it?

In an informal and deliberative environment, we want to work to develop multidimensional knowledge and approaches to journalism in a sustainability setting: in research and education, as a business and in journalistic practice. Because, as societies are transforming, as climate change and related processes drive a need for more information on sustainability, journalism must also transform to keep up to speed.

Join us for the launch event from 31 May – to 2 June. Online or on-site in Kalmar or Stockholm, Sweden: https://fojo.se/en/sustainablejournalism/

The event is being organised in partnership with:

Fojo Media Institute, Linnaeus University – a global media development organisation based in Sweden, with partners and operations in more than 30 countries in Eastern Europe, sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. https://fojo.se/en/

World Association of News Publishers – representing 3,000 news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs, 60 publisher associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries. https://wan-ifra.org/

Wits Centre for Journalism – a centre to reimagine and build quality, independent South African and continental journalism that is able to meet the challenge of rapid change. Through teaching, research, innovation, practice and public engagement, the centre charts the future of African journalism, media and communications. https://journalism.co.za/

Global Investigative Journalism Network – the international hub for the world’s investigative reporters. 227 member groups in 88 countries and staff based in 24 countries. https://gijn.org/

Internews, Earth Journalism Network – a global network that capacitates reporters all over the world on environmental reporting. 14 000 members from 180 countries. https://earthjournalism.net/

Global Forum for Media Development – the global community of media development and journalism support organisations, engaging the organisations listed above and 100 more. https://gfmd.info/