Wits Journalism seeks a Web & Communications Officer

The Wits Journalism seeks to appoint a Web and Communications Officer who will be responsible for communicating the department’s activities to a range of audiences through a range of appropriate channels, including a website, social media properties, newsletters and others. The role includes writing and editing copy and keeping online properties updated. The role is available on a 50% basis, for an initial contract period until July 2022. The appointment will be made at AD10 level.

Responsibilities:

• Maintaining www.journalism.co.za including www.wits.journalism.co.za, keeping it updated with fresh information on the centre and of general interest to its audience, the journalists of Southern Africa;

• Assisting with other online publications

• Managing the department’s social media presence

• Maintaining a list of host/database of contact details for the department’s stakeholders including industry partners, donors, university etc

• Producing regular newsletters.

• Marketing of events and conferences hosted by the department throughout the year online and on social media, including assisting with basic design of relevant publicity material for specific platforms

• Monitoring performance and generating insights to improve engagement across web and social media

• Assisting with the department’s public online events.

Requirements:

• A bachelors’ degree or equivalent;

• Three years’ experience in relevant work;

• High-level web design and management skills;

• Knowledge of CMS and other relevant software;

• Familiar with online meeting software platforms like Zoom and Teams;

• Must be confident in use of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms including Facebook Ads

• Experience in editorial environment

• SEO, CSS Html, copy-editing and multimedia skills would be an advantage

• Knowledge of and experience with Google Analytics or similar web analytic tools

• Strong writing and editing skills, including producing copy for social media

• Good communication and organisational skills; ability to work remotely and flexible hours; initiative

• Design skills, use of Adobe Creative Suite Photoshop and Illustrator and/or Canva would be advantageous

To apply, submit a letter of motivation – clearly indicating which position you are applying for, detailed CV and the names and contact details of three referees (incl. e-mail addresses).

Closing Date: 27th August 2021

