Wits Journalism seeks Community Journalism Co-ordinator

School of Literature, Language and Media – Dept of Journalism and Media Studies
Position: Community Journalism Co-ordinator – full-time, fixed-term contract position, renewal subject to availability of funding
Grade: AD09
The Dept of Journalism and Media Studies is looking for a co-ordinator for its Community Journalism programmes
Overall purpose of the position
To manage Wits Journalism’s community journalism programmes, the Wits Radio Academy and the Citizen Justice Network.
Duties
- Overall management of Wits Radio Academy and Citizen Justice Network, including donor management and fundraising
- Running the Advanced Radio Certificate course programme
- Overseeing partner network of community radio stations
- Overseeing partner network of community paralegals
- Overseeing events, including Radio Days Africa, publications and research
Skill/knowledge requirements:
- Knowledge of media and of journalism, particularly community journalism
- Project management experience
- Innovative
- A postgraduate degree is desirable
- Teaching and mentoring experience is desirable.
This list is not exclusive and emphasis will be placed on sound work experience and proven abilities
Education/qualifications
A degree in journalism or a cognate field, or equivalent experience
For further information, please contact franz.kruger@wits.ac.za
To apply: Submit a letter of motivation, a detailed CV and the names and contact details of three referees (incl. e-mail addresses).
Internal employees are invited to apply directly on Oracle by following the path: iWits/Self Service application/”Apply for a job”
External applicants are invited to apply, by registering their profile on the Wits i-recruitment platform located at https://irec.wits.ac.za and submitting applications
Closing Date: 3 November 2020
Shortlisted applicants will be interviewed.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted