Wits Journalism seeks Community Journalism Co-ordinator

School of Literature, Language and Media – Dept of Journalism and Media Studies

Position: Community Journalism Co-ordinator – full-time, fixed-term contract position, renewal subject to availability of funding

Grade: AD09

The Dept of Journalism and Media Studies is looking for a co-ordinator for its Community Journalism programmes

Overall purpose of the position

To manage Wits Journalism’s community journalism programmes, the Wits Radio Academy and the Citizen Justice Network.

Duties

Overall management of Wits Radio Academy and Citizen Justice Network, including donor management and fundraising

Running the Advanced Radio Certificate course programme

Overseeing partner network of community radio stations

Overseeing partner network of community paralegals

Overseeing events, including Radio Days Africa, publications and research

Skill/knowledge requirements:

Knowledge of media and of journalism, particularly community journalism

Project management experience

Innovative

A postgraduate degree is desirable

Teaching and mentoring experience is desirable.

This list is not exclusive and emphasis will be placed on sound work experience and proven abilities

Education/qualifications

A degree in journalism or a cognate field, or equivalent experience

For further information, please contact franz.kruger@wits.ac.za

To apply : Submit a letter of motivation, a detailed CV and the names and contact details of three referees (incl. e-mail addresses).

Internal employees are invited to apply directly on Oracle by following the path: iWits/Self Service application/”Apply for a job”

External applicants are invited to apply, by registering their profile on the Wits i-recruitment platform located at https://irec.wits.ac.za and submitting applications

Closing Date: 3 November 2020

Shortlisted applicants will be interviewed.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted