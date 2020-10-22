Wits Journalism seeks Community Journalism Co-ordinator

School of Literature, Language and Media – Dept of Journalism and Media Studies

Position: Community Journalism Co-ordinator – full-time, fixed-term  contract position, renewal subject to availability of funding

Grade: AD09

The Dept of Journalism and Media Studies is looking for a co-ordinator for its Community Journalism programmes

Overall purpose of the position

To manage Wits Journalism’s community journalism programmes, the Wits Radio Academy and the Citizen Justice Network.

Duties

  • Overall management of Wits Radio Academy and Citizen Justice Network, including donor management and fundraising
  • Running the Advanced Radio Certificate course programme
  • Overseeing partner network of community radio stations
  • Overseeing partner network of community paralegals
  • Overseeing events, including Radio Days Africa, publications and research

Skill/knowledge requirements:

  • Knowledge of media and of journalism, particularly community journalism
  • Project management experience
  • Innovative
  • A postgraduate degree is desirable
  • Teaching and mentoring experience is desirable.

This list is not exclusive and emphasis will be placed on sound work experience and proven abilities

Education/qualifications

A degree in journalism or a cognate field, or equivalent experience

 

For further information, please contact franz.kruger@wits.ac.za

To apply: Submit a letter of motivation, a detailed CV and the names and contact details of three referees (incl. e-mail addresses).

Internal employees are invited to apply directly on Oracle by following the path: iWits/Self Service application/”Apply for a job”

 

External applicants are invited to apply, by registering their profile on the Wits i-recruitment platform located at https://irec.wits.ac.za and submitting applications

 

Closing Date: 3 November 2020

Shortlisted applicants will be interviewed.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted