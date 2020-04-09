Wits Journalism webinar: The virus, fake news and journalism

Why has the current Covid-19 crisis led to such an explosion of fake news? What should be done about it? We’ve seen lots of fact-checking stories, some criminal charges, technical solutions and others – what’s working? How should journalism respond? Is this perhaps an unrecognised opportunity for journalism to rebuild trust with audiences?

These are just some of the questions we need to consider. You’re invited to join students and staff of Wits Journalism for this webinar.

Panellists:

In conversation with Prof Franz Krüger, Head of Wits Journalism

When: Wednesday, 15 April 2020

Time: 12:00pm CAT (10am GMT)

Please register here https://bit.ly/2UVph24 for this session and we will send you the joining link 48 hours before the start of the webinar.