Wits Journalism welcomes 2020 BA Honours career-entry cohort

Wits Journalism welcomes the career-Honours class of 2020. The group of 16 postgraduates will spend a year training as journalists and will form the staff of the Wits Vuvuzela newsroom.

For the first time in its history, the Wits Vuvuzela publication print newspaper is no more.

The publication produced by this full-time honours class on the programme since 2004, is making a fully digital shift and will only be accessible online as of 2020.