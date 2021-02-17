Wits Justice Project launches ‘Him or Me’ podcast on Gender-based violence and Femicide in South Africa

Despite South Africa’s high femicide rates, the number of gender-based violence cases that lead to convictions remains low with close to 70% of all female homicide cases acquitted.

On the other hand, women who kill or maim their intimate partners in self-defence are often failed by the criminal justice system – with many serving time behind bars in spite of the legal prescripts that exist to protect victims and survivors. “Him or Me” is a podcast series by the Wits Justice Project (WJP) that explores how women in abusive relationships are failed by the South African criminal justice system.

The podcast series features interviews and personal narratives based on correspondence and testimonies of women who have encountered gender-based violence and their experiences with the South African criminal justice system.

The podcast was produced by WJP senior multimedia journalist, Sumeya Gasa and hosted by Leletu Tonisi for the Wits Justice Project.

The ten-part podcast series is available on all listening sites: https://anchor.fm/wits-justice-project2

Listen to the promotional audiogram below or click here.