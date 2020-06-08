Wits Justice Project seeks Communications Intern

The Wits Justice Project seeks to appoint a Communications Intern based in Johannesburg.
Commence: 01 July 2020
Remuneration: Competitive Stipend
Term: 6-months
Wits Justice Project (WJP):
The WJP is a project of the Journalism Department of the University of Witwatersrand. The WJP investigates miscarriages of justice and raises awareness of issues within the criminal justice system with an aim to advocate for change, strengthen procedures and build on reform efforts. This is achieved through investigative journalism, advocacy, research and education
Requirements:
- A relevant degree from an accredited University
- A keen interest in human rights
Advantageous:
- Social Media and web site management experience
Job Description
As an intern you will be required to:
- Produce regular social media including blogs, tweets, Facebook posts
- Evaluate and respond to correspondence from inmates
- Carry out various office administration tasks
- Be willing to assist with a variety of projects including organising events and seminars
- Work as a member of a small, hard-working, team which is passionate about human rights.
To apply, submit a letter of motivation and detailed CV by 14 June 2020 to simoniah.mashangoane@wits.ac.za
The WJP reserves the right not to make an appointment and continue searching after the closing date.
PLEASE NOTE ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED