Wits Justice Project seeks Communications Intern

The Wits Justice Project seeks to appoint a Communications Intern based in Johannesburg.

Commence: 01 July 2020

Remuneration: Competitive Stipend

Term: 6-months

Wits Justice Project (WJP):

The WJP is a project of the Journalism Department of the University of Witwatersrand. The WJP investigates miscarriages of justice and raises awareness of issues within the criminal justice system with an aim to advocate for change, strengthen procedures and build on reform efforts. This is achieved through investigative journalism, advocacy, research and education

Requirements:

A relevant degree from an accredited University

A keen interest in human rights

Advantageous:

Social Media and web site management experience

Job Description

As an intern you will be required to:

Produce regular social media including blogs, tweets, Facebook posts

Evaluate and respond to correspondence from inmates

Carry out various office administration tasks

Be willing to assist with a variety of projects including organising events and seminars

Work as a member of a small, hard-working, team which is passionate about human rights.

To apply, submit a letter of motivation and detailed CV by 14 June 2020 to simoniah.mashangoane@wits.ac.za

The WJP reserves the right not to make an appointment and continue searching after the closing date.

PLEASE NOTE ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED