Wits Radio Academy and Fojo host second phase of community radio management certificate programme

Wits Radio Academy, in collaboration with IMS Fojo Ethiopia, recently completed the second round of its community radio management certificate course for radio managers across Ethiopia.

The Academy’s project coordinator, Jacob Ntshangase, led the first phase of training over the course of five days.

“Community radio stations are agents of social change, and enablers of social justice through facilitating social development within each area they broadcast to,” he says. Ntshangase shared his extensive knowledge of station management and skills development, giving community station managers from around the country the tools necessary to elevate the important work they carry out within each community.

For the second phase of the project, Ntshangase and head of Dilla University Community Radio, Asnake Endrias, paid a visit to Kore Community Radio on 13 and 14 March.

During the visit they met with the Kore board chairpersons, journalists, and finance and administration teams, mentoring staff on unique and original content development, programme design and financial planning, while also discussing various challenges and how to overcome them.

Thank you to everyone involved in making the second round of training such a success, and we look forward to our continued work and collaboration across the continent.