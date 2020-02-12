Wits Radio Academy seeks a radio producer

Position: Radio Producer – Full-time one year contract, renewable depending on funding

The Wits Radio Academy is looking for a radio journalist / field producer to work on our award-winning talk shows

Are you interested in making innovative public interest radio programmes in fields like the law, business and education issues? The Wits Radio Academy is now looking for a radio journalist / field producer to join its team. The successful candidate will work on programmes including Law Focus and Business Buzz that are broadcast on VoW 88.1, Wits University’s campus station and podcast. We also work with partner community stations to construct local versions of the shows. The producer post will be on a full-time basis, on a one-year contract.

Key Areas of Responsibility:

Producing sound-rich inserts for a range of radio shows: conceptualizing, reporting, gathering sound, scripting and producing;

Assisting with show planning, live show production and debriefing afterwards

Innovation in terms of formats, approaches and topics to create great radio;

Liaison with collaborating community stations, including training.

Requirements:

Relevant journalism degree/diploma or related qualification;

Experience of radio content production, including guest selection, interviewing, scripting, audio editing;

Ability to engage and work with production team;

Some key personal characteristics: creativity, responsible, diligent, able to think on one’s feet, motivated and engaged;

A willingness to work flexible hours;

For further information on the shows and examples of the kind of work we produce, have a look at www.journalism.co.za/radio, or contact:

Lerato Makate Executive Producer: Wits Radio Academy

Telephone: +27 11 717 4073/4083, Email: Lerato.makate@wits.ac.za

To apply : Submit a letter of motivation, a detailed CV and the names and contact details of three referees (incl. e-mail addresses and telephone numbers). Examples of radio work should also be included.

Internal employees are invited to apply directly on Oracle by following the path: iWits/Self Service application/”Apply for a job”

External applicants are invited to apply by registering their profile on the Wits i-recruitment platform located at https://irec.wits.ac.za and submitting applications

Closing Date: 16th February 2020

Shortlisted applicants will be interviewed and voice tests conducted.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted