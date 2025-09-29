Workshop: Mastering the Art of Storytelling with Numbers

Join the Wits Centre for Journalism for a one-day workshop designed to equip financial journalists and communicators with techniques to transform dry, complex financial data into compelling, engaging stories that resonate with their audiences.

Through a combination of hands-on exercises, group discussions and real-world case studies, participants will gain practical experience in transforming financial and economic data into relatable stories.

When: Wednesday, 19 November 2025.

Time: 9am to 4pm.

Where: Wits Centre for Journalism – 12th floor, Es’kia Mphahlele Building (Wits Arts Museum building), Corner Jan Smuts and Jorrisen streets, Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Workshop fee: R1 200.00 (includes tea, coffee)

On completion: Certificate of attendance issued by Wits Centre for Journalism.

To secure your place, email: admissions@journalism.co.za