Young content creators across Global South invited to apply for exciting opportunity from CNN Academy

[PRESS RELEASE]

The CNN Academy is looking for 15 driven young journalists across the Global South who are dedicated to shedding light on the profound effects of climate change within their home countries.

The selected climate storytellers will attend a comprehensive media training program delivered by CNN Academy that covers various aspects of climate change reporting. They will receive full sponsorship to attend the media training program, which includes travel expenses (if applicable), accommodation, training materials, and meals during the program. Upon completion of the training, participants will also receive a CNN Academy Certificate of Completion. The final documentaries produced by the participants will be showcased on CNN or a CNN Academy platform.

The deadline to apply is 15 November.

What you will learn:

The selected climate storytellers will attend a comprehensive media training program delivered by CNN Academy that covers various aspects of climate change reporting, including:

Understanding climate science and its impact on local communities.

Techniques for investigative journalism and data-driven reporting in the context of climate change.

Strategies for communicating complex scientific information to diverse audiences.

Ethical considerations in climate reporting, including community engagement and representation.

Multimedia storytelling approaches, including visual storytelling, video production, and social media engagement.

Best practices for fact-checking, verifying sources and countering misinformation.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for this media training opportunity, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Reside and work in a country located in the Global South which includes any developing country in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa and Asia.

Identify as a content creator, journalist, or storyteller in the early stages of their career.

Have a demonstrable interest in and passion for climate change storytelling, with a portfolio of relevant work, if applicable.

Possess strong communication skills and fluency in spoken and written English.

Demonstrate a commitment to actively participating in the entire training program and applying the acquired skills to their reporting projects.

Be able and willing to travel to Abu Dhabi for the CNN Academy Climate Storytelling Simulation from December 3rd to December 10th. CNN Academy will cover costs associated with this trip.

Apply here before 15 November, 2023.