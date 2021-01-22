Call for entries: Taco Kuiper Awards for Investigative Journalism 2021

The Taco Kuiper Award for Investigative Journalism recognises outstanding examples of journalism, that reveal untold stories, hold the powerful to account and question those in public life.

The top prize is R200 000 and the runner-up wins R100 000

The Award is open to journalists and broadcasters (which includes online and photography) for stories about South Africa. The call for entries for the 2021 Taco Kuiper Awards is NOW OPEN, inviting you to submit stories published or broadcast in 2020.

Please find the entry form and read the guidelines for entries here.

Read about the 14th Taco Kuiper awards here. Find the video from the live stream of the awards. See the judges’ remarks, as delivered by Prof Anton Harber during the live streamed ceremony.