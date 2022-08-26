The Wits Centre for Journalism Rebrands

The Wits Centre for Journalism (previously the Wits Journalism Department) rebrands.

The centre was set up in 2021 and continues to establish itself as a journalism innovation hub and resource centre for journalists, academics and media practitioners in South Africa and the rest of the continent. A new centre also means a new look, so presenting a refreshing logo that signifies the esteemed brand:

The new logo for the Wits Centre for Journalism (WCJ) features modern and organic shapes and lines that reference the original Wits Journalism logo, and the university’s colours, but which offer a fresh and instantly recognisable brand based on the centre’s initials. The WCJ logo focuses on a custom-designed sans-serif type at its centre, with a border that ambiguously references media – from a speech bubble or quote to a news frame, a key on a computer, or even the borders of a page. On the top of the ‘j’ is a stylised comma, which implies speech, text, and parenthesis: there is always more of a story to follow.

Since Wits launched a journalism programme around two decades ago, it has built up a reputation as a leading provider of quality post-graduate teaching, thought leadership and practical engagement. The journalism courses are tailor-made for career-entry journalists as well as working journalists who seek to improve their professional skills and knowledge of the media industry. Courses are offered at an Honours, Master’s and PhD level. The school has proudly produced leading journalists and media practitioners in the country and abroad.

Besides teaching and research, it is involved in key journalistic events such as the Taco Kuiper Awards for Investigative Journalism, the African Investigative Journalism Conference, Jamlab, Africa Check, the Africa-China Reporting Project and several other projects. The new centre will continue these activities, expand its focus on the African continent and on digital media while growing its research output.

As the centre presents its new logo, it also prepares for a number of upcoming journalism events. You can click here for more information.