The Wits Centre for Journalism Rebrands

The Wits Centre for Journalism (previously the Wits Journalism Department) rebrands.
The centre was set up in 2021 and continues to establish itself as a journalism innovation hub and resource centre for journalists, academics and media practitioners in South Africa and the rest of the continent. A new centre also means a new look, so presenting a refreshing logo that signifies the esteemed brand:
The new logo for the Wits Centre for Journalism (WCJ) features modern and organic shapes and lines that reference the original Wits Journalism logo, and the university’s colours, but which offer a fresh and instantly recognisable brand based on the centre’s initials. The WCJ logo focuses on a custom-designed sans-serif type at its centre, with a border that ambiguously references media – from a speech bubble or quote to a news frame, a key on a computer, or even the borders of a page. On the top of the ‘j’ is a stylised comma, which implies speech, text, and parenthesis: there is always more of a story to follow.
