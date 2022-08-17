Upcoming Events at the Wits Centre for Journalism

From a media innovation and tech festival to journalism conferences, the Wits Centre for Journalism has a packed calendar lined up.

African Journalism Educators Network: 13 September 2022

The Wits Centre for Journalism will host journalism teachers from across the continent for a one-day round table meeting in September.

The in-person event is planned for September 13, and will bring members of the African Journalism Educators Network (Ajen) together for discussions around campus media, decolonising journalism education, indigenous language journalism and other issues of common concern. The overall theme of the gathering is “Bringing the classroom closer to the African newsroom.”

Invitations are still being finalised.

More details here

South African Communications Association Annual Conference: 14 – 16 September 2022

The South African Communications Association (SACOMM) Annual Conference will be taking place at Wits University from 14 – 16 September. This year’s theme is Unravelling Big Tech: Power and the Global South.

The conference seeks to bring together academics to debate and engage in professional communication practices in southern Africa.

Register here

Jamfest: 13 October – 2 November 2022

Jamfest is an African media and information festival directed at a diverse set of African media makers and media publics. During the month of October, the second annual festival will be held in hybrid form with the theme Unplugged (but still connecting).

Hundreds of media makers and innovators from across Africa will come together for 21 days of purposeful conversations, networking as well as showcasing new content style approaches and great innovation emanating from the continent. For more information, click here.

African Investigative Journalism Conference: 31 October – 2 November 2022

The dates for this year’s African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC2022) have changed. It will now be held from October 31 – November 2, 2022, at Wits University, Johannesburg. We apologise for any inconvenience, but this change is due to circumstances outside of our control.

Please diarise the new date.

Register here

More details here

You can also check out our events calendar for other events.